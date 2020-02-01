JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Japan Tobacco Inc. manufactures, markets and sells cigarettes and other tobacco products. It also engaged in pharmaceutical and food businesses. Japan Tobacco Inc. is based in MINATO-KU TKY. “

JAPAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JAPAN TOB INC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup cut JAPAN TOB INC/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday.

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.45. 976,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,067. JAPAN TOB INC/ADR has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.01.

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). JAPAN TOB INC/ADR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Research analysts forecast that JAPAN TOB INC/ADR will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR Company Profile

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following segments: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, Processed Food, and Other. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

