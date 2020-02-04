JAPAN TOB INC/ADR to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:JAPAY)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of JAPAN TOB INC/ADR in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered JAPAN TOB INC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised JAPAN TOB INC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of JAPAY stock opened at $10.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.00. JAPAN TOB INC/ADR has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

About JAPAN TOB INC/ADR

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following segments: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, Processed Food, and Other. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

