Japara Healthcare (ASX:JHC) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Japara Healthcare Ltd (ASX:JHC) traded down 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.99 ($0.70) and last traded at A$0.99 ($0.70), 824,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 24% from the average session volume of 666,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.01 ($0.72).

The company has a fifty day moving average of A$1.01 and a 200 day moving average of A$1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.58 million and a P/E ratio of 15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.02, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Japara Healthcare Company Profile (ASX:JHC)

Japara Healthcare Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates residential aged care facilities in Australia. It operates approximately 5,400 resident places across 48 homes located in Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, and Tasmania; and 180 independent living units across 5 retirement villages.

