Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ:JASN) Short Interest Update

Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ:JASN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 762,300 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the December 31st total of 615,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 659,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jason Industries stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ:JASN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 430,034 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 1.53% of Jason Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

JASN traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.24. Jason Industries has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.35.

Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.61 million during the quarter.

About Jason Industries

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).

