Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $556.95 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will post $556.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $546.48 million and the highest is $564.77 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $476.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.91. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $537.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.87.

NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.47. 382,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,730. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $116.52 and a one year high of $154.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

In other news, VP Patricia Carr sold 1,749 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total transaction of $260,478.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,750 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,612,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,626 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

