Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $556.95 Million

Written by × January 22, 2020

Wall Street analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will post $556.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $546.48 million and the highest is $564.77 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $476.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.91. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $537.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.87.

NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.47. 382,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,730. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $116.52 and a one year high of $154.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

In other news, VP Patricia Carr sold 1,749 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total transaction of $260,478.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,750 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,612,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,626 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*