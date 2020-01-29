Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC to Post FY2019 Earnings of $14.08 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst E. Rajavelu now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $14.08 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.95. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2019 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $537.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.92 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 27.99%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.58 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.87.

JAZZ stock opened at $146.00 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $116.52 and a 52 week high of $154.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.04 and a 200 day moving average of $136.76.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 612 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,750 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,541,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,626. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel