Jazz Resources (CVE:JZR) Stock Price Down 40%

Jazz Resources Inc (CVE:JZR)’s share price fell 40% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 58,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 94,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market cap of $1.11 million and a PE ratio of -4.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05.

Jazz Resources Company Profile (CVE:JZR)

Jazz Resources Inc, a junior mining resource company, focuses on acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, cadmium, and antimony ores. The company primarily holds interest in the Teddy Glacier and Spider properties located in the Revelstoke mining district of British Columbia.

