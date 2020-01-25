JB Hi-Fi (ASX:JBH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.51

JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$41.51 ($29.44) and last traded at A$41.09 ($29.14), with a volume of 98617 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$40.93 ($29.03).

The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$39.29 and its 200-day moving average price is A$34.40.

About JB Hi-Fi (ASX:JBH)

JB Hi-Fi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, retails home consumer products. It operates through three segments: JB Hi-Fi Australia, JB Hi-Fi New Zealand, and The Good Guys. The company offers consumer electronics products and services, including televisions, audio equipment, computers, and cameras; telecommunications products and services; music, game, and movie software products, such as CDs, DVDs, Blu-ray discs, and games; musical instruments; and whitegoods, cooking products, heating and cooling products, small appliances, and kitchen accessories.

