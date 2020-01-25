JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $41.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given JBG SMITH Properties an industry rank of 169 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have commented on JBGS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Charles E. Haldeman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.65 per share, with a total value of $386,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,875,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,242,000 after acquiring an additional 928,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,816,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,541,000 after acquiring an additional 944,224 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 45.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,155,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,405,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,144,000 after acquiring an additional 18,953 shares during the period. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 0.9% in the third quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,681,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,125,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JBGS traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $41.05. 494,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,840. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 186.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.02%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

