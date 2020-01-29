JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Short Interest Up 43.1% in January

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a growth of 43.1% from the December 31st total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 558,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $40.72 on Wednesday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $43.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 185.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Director Charles E. Haldeman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.65 per share, with a total value of $386,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 24.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,274,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,142,000 after buying an additional 254,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 52.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 408,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,084,000 after buying an additional 140,537 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

