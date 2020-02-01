JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €24.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DEC. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.70 ($38.02) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.50 ($33.14) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €27.21 ($31.64).

Shares of JCDecaux stock traded up €0.10 ($0.12) on Friday, hitting €24.18 ($28.12). The stock had a trading volume of 417,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,577. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €26.56 and a 200 day moving average of €25.53. JCDecaux has a twelve month low of €27.02 ($31.42) and a twelve month high of €36.90 ($42.91).

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

