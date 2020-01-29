JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €25.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays set a €24.50 ($28.49) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. HSBC set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €27.75 ($32.27).

Shares of DEC opened at €25.00 ($29.07) on Tuesday. JCDecaux has a one year low of €27.02 ($31.42) and a one year high of €36.90 ($42.91). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €26.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €25.56.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

