JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays set a €24.50 ($28.49) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €27.75 ($32.27).

DEC stock opened at €26.06 ($30.30) on Monday. JCDecaux has a 1-year low of €27.02 ($31.42) and a 1-year high of €36.90 ($42.91). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €26.76 and a 200 day moving average price of €25.61.

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve