JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Cut to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on JCDecaux in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of JCDecaux stock remained flat at $$27.70 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 134 shares, compared to its average volume of 909. JCDecaux has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.21.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

