JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) Receives €27.39 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €27.39 ($31.85).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays set a €24.50 ($28.49) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.10 ($37.33) target price on JCDecaux and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of EPA:DEC traded down €0.12 ($0.14) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €26.12 ($30.37). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,577. JCDecaux has a fifty-two week low of €27.02 ($31.42) and a fifty-two week high of €36.90 ($42.91). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €26.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is €25.61.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

