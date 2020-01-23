JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DZ Bank

DZ Bank started coverage on shares of JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Nomura restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of JD.Com in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of JD.Com from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of JD.Com in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of JD.Com in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of JD.Com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.04.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.77. The company had a trading volume of 14,601,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,153,378. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.53 and its 200-day moving average is $32.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.19 and a beta of 1.37. JD.Com has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JD.Com will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.Com by 3.6% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.Com by 7.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

