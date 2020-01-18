JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JD.com, Inc. operates as an online direct sales company in China. The Company, through its Website www.jd.com and mobile applications offers a selection of authentic products. It offers computers; mobile handsets and other digital products, home appliances; automobile accessories; clothing and shoes; luxury goods including handbags, watches and jewelry, furniture and household products; cosmetics and other personal care items; food and nutritional supplements; books, e-books, music, movies and other media products; mother and childcare products; toys, sports and fitness equipment; and virtual goods. JD.com, Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

JD has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on JD.Com from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Vertical Group initiated coverage on JD.Com in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on JD.Com in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded JD.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.Com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.42.

Shares of JD.Com stock opened at $40.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,345.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.61. JD.Com has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $40.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.89.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 0.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JD.Com will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JD.Com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in JD.Com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JD.Com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its position in JD.Com by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 21,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in JD.Com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

