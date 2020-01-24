Jean F. Holloway Sells 8,458 Shares of Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) Stock

Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) VP Jean F. Holloway sold 8,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $253,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,019,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CRY stock opened at $30.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3,016.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.25 and its 200-day moving average is $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Cryolife Inc has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Cryolife had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cryolife Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRY. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Cryolife by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 64,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cryolife by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cryolife by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Cryolife by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Cryolife by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

CRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cryolife in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

