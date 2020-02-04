Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Biogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $7.45 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $7.86. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q2 2020 earnings at $8.46 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $8.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $7.65 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $31.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $32.40 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BIIB. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $272.73 on Monday. Biogen has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $338.87. The stock has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $290.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Biogen announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 125,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,561,000 after acquiring an additional 40,859 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $651,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

