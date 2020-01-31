Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of OSI Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.33.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $88.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.23. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $84.43 and a fifty-two week high of $117.21.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $305.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.75 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $353,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $3,092,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 224.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 33,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deborah Lee Cegielski sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total transaction of $25,912.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,126.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Good sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $187,689.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,765.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,675,841. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

