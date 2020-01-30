Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Graco in a research report issued on Sunday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Graco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

GGG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Graco in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $55.01 on Tuesday. Graco has a twelve month low of $42.47 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.27 and a 200-day moving average of $48.17.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Graco had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGG. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Graco by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 66,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $20,968,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Graco by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Graco by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Caroline M. Chambers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $964,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,353.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $5,409,969.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,306.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,249 shares of company stock valued at $7,404,209. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

