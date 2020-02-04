Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for POLYMETAL INTL/S’s FY2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

AUCOY stock opened at $16.10 on Monday. POLYMETAL INTL/S has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average of $14.79.

About POLYMETAL INTL/S

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?