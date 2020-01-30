Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €280.00 Price Target

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €280.00 ($325.58) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €320.00 ($372.09) price target on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €350.00 ($406.98) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BNP Paribas set a €285.00 ($331.40) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($348.84) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €282.65 ($328.66).

ADS opened at €294.45 ($342.38) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €297.85 and a 200 day moving average price of €280.34. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($233.73).

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection