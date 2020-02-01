Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) a €5.30 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.30 ($6.16) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €5.70 ($6.63) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC set a €5.60 ($6.51) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.20 ($7.21) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.55 ($6.45) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €5.47 ($6.36).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a 52-week high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes