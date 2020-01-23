Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €40.00 Price Target

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €40.00 ($46.51) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Daimler has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €51.94 ($60.40).

Shares of DAI opened at €45.42 ($52.81) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.58 billion and a PE ratio of 12.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €49.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €47.80. Daimler has a 1-year low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a 1-year high of €60.00 ($69.77).

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

