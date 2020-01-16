Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) a €33.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DWS has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €39.50 ($45.93) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €34.47 ($40.08).

ETR DWS traded up €0.65 ($0.76) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €32.55 ($37.85). 67,663 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €31.58 and a 200 day moving average price of €29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a 52 week low of €22.32 ($25.95) and a 52 week high of €34.18 ($39.74). The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion and a PE ratio of 15.88.

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

