Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) a €48.00 Price Target

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) received a €48.00 ($55.81) target price from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HLE. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €44.81 ($52.11).

Shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA stock opened at €45.50 ($52.91) on Tuesday. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 52-week low of €34.14 ($39.70) and a 52-week high of €50.85 ($59.13). The company has a 50 day moving average of €48.79 and a 200 day moving average of €44.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.28.

About HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

