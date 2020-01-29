Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) a €23.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WAC. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.50 ($26.16) target price on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of WAC stock opened at €15.13 ($17.59) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is €16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.62. Wacker Neuson has a 1 year low of €14.12 ($16.42) and a 1 year high of €25.58 ($29.74). The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

