Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Accuray in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.09.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ARAY. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Accuray from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Accuray from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Accuray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

ARAY opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.31 million, a PE ratio of -194.40 and a beta of 1.98. Accuray has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $5.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $98.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.45 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 24.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accuray by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 21,951 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Accuray by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,447,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,719,000 after buying an additional 593,349 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Accuray by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 1,318,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 248,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Accuray by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Accuray by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 97,800 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 10,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $28,520.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,238.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Levine sold 17,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $50,650.56. Insiders sold a total of 30,068 shares of company stock worth $84,695 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

