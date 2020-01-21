Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for Mohawk Industries in a report released on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $9.89 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ Q4 2019 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.37 EPS.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.11. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MHK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.43.

NYSE MHK opened at $139.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.18. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $108.93 and a twelve month high of $156.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,056,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,707,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 166.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 136,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,997,000 after purchasing an additional 85,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,943,000 after purchasing an additional 82,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $216,113.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,096.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total transaction of $972,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,405 shares of company stock worth $6,703,341 over the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

