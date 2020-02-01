Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.05. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.12.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47.

In other TechnipFMC news, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $302,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Olivier Piou acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $58,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 924,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,315,000 after acquiring an additional 22,553 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 1,249.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 219,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 203,052 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,317,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,808,000 after acquiring an additional 142,327 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?