Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Schaeffler in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Schaeffler’s FY2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

SCFLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Schaeffler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Schaeffler from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Schaeffler from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schaeffler from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Schaeffler from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of Schaeffler stock opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. Schaeffler has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $11.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.72.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings