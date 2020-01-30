Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

ITRN has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $38.50.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.07). Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $69.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.09 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 444.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 50.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 10.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 10,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 59.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s payout ratio is 39.18%.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

