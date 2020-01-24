Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.69% from the company’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

TWNK traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.97. The company had a trading volume of 35,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,992. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.56. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $14.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $227.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.80 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 133,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $1,939,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,128,913 shares of company stock worth $16,017,870 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 8,251 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks