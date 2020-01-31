Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of SBI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBHGF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 547. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.68. SBI has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $25.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 4.41.

About SBI

SBI Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, and Biotechnology-Related Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment provides various financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking, banking, nonlife insurance and short-term small-amount insurance, and housing loan services; and credit card, leasing, remittance, peer-to-peer lending, and other services, as well as foreign-exchange market participant services.

