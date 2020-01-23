Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Avast (LON:AVST) Price Target to GBX 627

Avast (LON:AVST) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 453 ($5.96) to GBX 627 ($8.25) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AVST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avast to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 550 ($7.23) in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on Avast from GBX 435 ($5.72) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Avast from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 510 ($6.71) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($7.04) price target (up from GBX 425 ($5.59)) on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 522.17 ($6.87).

AVST stock opened at GBX 547 ($7.20) on Tuesday. Avast has a 1-year low of GBX 274.65 ($3.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 529 ($6.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.92, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 470.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 401.10.

In other news, insider Warren Finegold sold 284,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.84), for a total transaction of £1,262,105.52 ($1,660,228.26). Also, insider Ulf Claesson sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 417 ($5.49), for a total value of £792,300 ($1,042,225.73). Insiders have sold a total of 974,258 shares of company stock worth $422,440,552 over the last ninety days.

Avast Company Profile

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security solutions designed for small businesses.

