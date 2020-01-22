Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Price Target to GBX 482

Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 457 ($6.01) to GBX 482 ($6.34) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

MDC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mediclinic International from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Mediclinic International to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 385 ($5.06) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Mediclinic International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 398 ($5.24).

Shares of LON:MDC opened at GBX 400.30 ($5.27) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.63, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 402.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 360.83. Mediclinic International has a one year low of GBX 288.30 ($3.79) and a one year high of GBX 419.40 ($5.52).

Mediclinic International Company Profile

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers acute care, specialist-orientated, and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 17 private acute care hospitals and 4 clinics with approximately 1,805 inpatient beds in Switzerland; 49 acute care private hospitals and 2 day clinics in South Africa, and 3 hospitals in Namibia with approximately 8,131 inpatient beds; and 6 acute care private hospitals and 22 clinics with approximately 748 inpatient beds in the United Arab Emirates.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?

