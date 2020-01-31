Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $195.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from to in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.87.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $4.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.78. The company had a trading volume of 51,529,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,817,586. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.84. The stock has a market cap of $1,262.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $102.35 and a fifty-two week high of $168.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $361,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 123,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,899,992.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,425 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,740 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,512,442 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,404,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,179 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 37,018 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. YCG LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. YCG LLC now owns 108,688 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds