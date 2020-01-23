Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Softcat (LON:SCT) Price Target to GBX 1,440

Softcat (LON:SCT) had its target price upped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,440 ($18.94) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Softcat to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of Softcat stock opened at GBX 1,248 ($16.42) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,159.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,036.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28. Softcat has a 1 year low of GBX 667 ($8.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,251 ($16.46).

In other news, insider Martin Hellawell acquired 1,000,000 shares of Softcat stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,046 ($13.76) per share, for a total transaction of £10,460,000 ($13,759,536.96).

About Softcat

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, designs, procures, implements, and manages technology for businesses and public sector organizations, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter.

