Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Urban&Civic (LON:UANC) Price Target to GBX 415

Urban&Civic (LON:UANC) had its target price boosted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 378 ($4.97) to GBX 415 ($5.46) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Urban&Civic from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 365 ($4.80) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of Urban&Civic stock opened at GBX 360 ($4.74) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 343.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 326.13. The company has a market cap of $522.53 million and a P/E ratio of 41.86. Urban&Civic has a fifty-two week low of GBX 260 ($3.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 357 ($4.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 9.53.

Urban&Civic Company Profile

Urban&Civic plc engages in property development and real estate activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Strategic Land and Commercial Property Development. The Strategic Land segment includes serviced and unserviced lands, consented and unconsented land, and mixed-use development and promotion sites.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?

