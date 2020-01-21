Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.21%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 price objective on PPG Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.56.

NYSE:PPG opened at $128.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.91. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $100.90 and a 1 year high of $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,958,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,484,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

