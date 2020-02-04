Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Paypal in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Paypal’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PYPL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.03.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $116.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $133.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Paypal has a 1-year low of $89.71 and a 1-year high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Paypal by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,649,000 after buying an additional 1,194,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Paypal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,142,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,920,000 after buying an additional 327,750 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its position in shares of Paypal by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,735,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $836,773,000 after buying an additional 364,366 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 609.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,402,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $456,067,000 after buying an additional 3,781,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,403,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $352,536,000 after buying an additional 140,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

