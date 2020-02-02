Jefferies Financial Group Comments on 3M Co’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MMM)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of 3M in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $2.74 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 3M’s FY2022 earnings at $11.05 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MMM. UBS Group downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.92.

Shares of MMM opened at $158.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.74. The stock has a market cap of $91.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. 3M has a 12 month low of $150.58 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total value of $585,660.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

