Jefferies Financial Group Comments on ADIDAS AG/S’s FY2019 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.40 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.41. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ADIDAS AG/S’s FY2020 earnings at $6.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. ADIDAS AG/S had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 8.27%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Societe Generale raised ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised ADIDAS AG/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised ADIDAS AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.00.

ADDYY opened at $162.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.57. ADIDAS AG/S has a fifty-two week low of $111.13 and a fifty-two week high of $176.36.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S in the third quarter worth $356,000. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S in the fourth quarter worth $524,000. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 11.4% in the third quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 8.0% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 4.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADIDAS AG/S Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

