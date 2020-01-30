Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Aptiv PLC’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:APTV)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Aptiv in a report released on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the auto parts company will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aptiv’s FY2021 earnings at $6.13 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.90.

Aptiv stock opened at $89.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.61. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $63.36 and a 52 week high of $99.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 606,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,617,000 after acquiring an additional 71,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. Aptiv’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?