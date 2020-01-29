Jefferies Financial Group Comments on BellRing Brands’ Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BRBR)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for BellRing Brands in a report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson expects that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BellRing Brands’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. BellRing Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

NYSE BRBR opened at $23.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.95. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $24.03.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,368,000.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

