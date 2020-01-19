Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Brixmor Property Group Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:BRX)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Brixmor Property Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $292.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Shares of BRX opened at $20.73 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,019,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,077,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,865,000 after acquiring an additional 934,580 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,475,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,843,000 after acquiring an additional 659,885 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,410,000 after acquiring an additional 652,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,129,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 327,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $153,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $608,970. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.62%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

