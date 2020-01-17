Jefferies Financial Group Comments on First Republic Bank’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FRC)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for First Republic Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.93.

FRC stock opened at $119.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $122.34.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 303,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 527.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 84,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $924,816,000 after acquiring an additional 233,424 shares in the last quarter.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

