Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Five Below Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Five Below in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $1.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.04.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Five Below from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.84.

FIVE opened at $116.60 on Thursday. Five Below has a 12-month low of $95.52 and a 12-month high of $148.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.50.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 25,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 16,158 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Five Below by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 95,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after buying an additional 26,092 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

