Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Golar LNG Limited’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Golar LNG in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Golar LNG’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

GLNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Golar LNG has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.78.

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $10.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.88. Golar LNG has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $23.27. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 111.81%. The company had revenue of $93.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.53 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,457,101 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,720,000 after acquiring an additional 87,955 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 150.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,750,000 after acquiring an additional 707,256 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 968,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,900,000 after acquiring an additional 31,412 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 571,133 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after acquiring an additional 28,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 26.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 503,054 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 104,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

